GILGIT – First international flight landed safely at the Skardu Airport in Gilgit-Baltistan, announced office of the chief secretary on Monday (August 14) on social media.

“History in its making ! First international flight to Skardu landing safely is indeed a historic moment. It opens up new possibilities for travel and connects Skardu with the rest of the world. It’s a great step towards promoting tourism and enhancing the region’s connectivity,” read the post shared by the chief secretary on X (formerly Twitter).

The first international airport was operated by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Dubai to Skardu. The national carrier was welcomed with a customary water cannon salute.

Dramatic scenes at #Skardu, when the historic 1st Int'l flight touches down at the tarmac, marshalled to a water cannon salute, and pilot waving the national flag from the cockpit window. Skardu is now open to the world! #14August #IndependenceDay2023 pic.twitter.com/1rg209t02R — PIA (@Official_PIA) August 14, 2023

Dubai to Skardu route is in continuation of the airline’s commitment to serve the community as part of its social responsibility and to promote the soft image of Pakistan through tourism.

How To Book Tickets for Dubai to Skardu Flights

The passengers can visit the official website of the PIA to get their tickets booked to take flights to the region filled with natural beauty.

Dubai to Skardu Ticket Prices

Price for the one way economy class ticket for Dubai to Skardu flights in August 2023 is Rs41,624 with limited seats available. The price for the executive economy class ticket, according to the PIA website is Rs86,324.