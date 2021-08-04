First identify citizens land LHC halts auction of Walton Airport land

Staff Reporter

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday barred the authorities from conducting auction of the land surrounding the erstwhile Walton Airport without demarcation.

During the hearing of the applications submitted by Ismael and other citizens, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza ordered that there should be no auction unless properties of the citizens were identified.

The citizens had stated in their petitions that the 176 kanals of land in the vicinity of the erstwhile airport had been declared a government property despite the fact that they had with them all the documents showing that they owned the land.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had on April 28, 2021 issued a notification for closing down Lahore’s oldest Walton Airport and Flying Club after approval from the federal cabinet. The CAA said Walton Airport and Flying Club had now been completely evacuated.

Chairman of Planning and Development Authority Irfan Elahi said that a ‘business hub’ will now be constructed at the Walton Airport. He said Walton Airport is a 103-year-old and historic airport and by 1962, Walton Airport was Lahore’s first civilian airport and also used as a base during World War II.