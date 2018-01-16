First gynecological oncology surgery in KP history performed at ATH

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

A 77 year old, Bibi Jan, from Swabi Mera, was brought to Ayub Teaching Hospital with severe abdominal pain and swelling. After examination and all other tests, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. There was a massive mass (cyst) on her ovaries. Besides, she had other medical issues as well. The surgery advised to her costs more than half million rupees in a private setup, as this facility was not available in any government hospital.

Bibi Jan belongs to a very poor family, and the surgery cost was unbearable for her family, so the family refused to opt for the surgery. On 1st January Bibi Jan got a good news from the Ayub Teaching Hospital that a gynecological oncologist has joined the Gynecology department and her surgery will be performed here free of cost. For the first time in the history of KP, Gynecological oncology surgery by a gynecological oncologist named Dr.Bushra Khan, has been done in the Department of Gynecology, Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad. During the procedure, the mass was removed by performing the lymph nodes dissection surgery and omentectomy. Besides, her appendectomy was done and gallbladder was also removed.

In Pakistan, at present, there are only 4 gynecological oncologists and Dr. Bushra Khan is one of them. Dr. Bushra khan is the only one performing her duties in government sector while rest are in the private sector.

Gynecologic oncology is a specialized field of medicine that focuses on cancers of the female reproductive system, including ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, vaginal cancer, cervical cancer, and vulvar cancer. As specialists, they have extensive training in the diagnosis and treatment of these cancers. Media Manager ATH, Amber Javed told that Dr. Bushra Khan has done 2 years of training from Agha Khan and joined ATH on 1st January and performed this unusual and complicated surgery within a week of joining.

The surgery that held successful was performed under the supervision of Professor Dr. Rubina Bashir, Head of Gynecology Department. Surgeon Dr.Ilyas and Dr.Sajjad from General Surgery and Dr. Rehman and Dr. Ayesha from Anesthesia Department, helped out in the surgery.