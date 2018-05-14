Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College, Lyari Karachi Prof. Anjum Rehman alongwith Renowned Gynaecologists Dr. Sahar Fatima and her team successfully performed first Gynecologic Laparoscopic surgery on Sunday at Lyari General Hospital. This is the first of its of kind of surgery performed in Karachi to remove a huge ovarian cyst from uterus of a female patients. The live surgery was performed in conjunction with a 2-day Gynecologic Laparoscopic Workshop held from May 10th to 12, 2018 at Lyari General Hospital, Karachi. —PR

