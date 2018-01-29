First Gwadar Expo to begin today

Sophia Siddiqui

Gwadar

First Gwadar Expo begins here today.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate the two-day event being attended by foreign ambassadors and people from business community from across the world.

The expo aims at highlighting the significance of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone as emerging business hub and create maximum awareness about the full scope of Gwadar Projects.

It will also provide a platform for interaction between local and foreign business entrepreneurs, financiers, investors and government officials to utilize the benefits of this mega project for enhanced investment, business and employment opportunities.

The expo is being jointly organized by Gwadar Development Authority and China Overseas Ports Holding Company.

A business centre has been set up by the China Overseas Ports Holding Company which will provide a one-window operation for matters including immigration, customs, visa operations and port clearance facilities.

This two-day event will also highlight the success of companies already working on CPEC related projects, and provide detailed concrete information about opportunities for industrial cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani businessmen.

Chairman China Overseas Port Holding Company Zhang Baozhong has said with construction of Free Zone, the port city of Gwadar would become a big commercial hub in the region. In an interview the Chairman COPHC said development of Gwadar would help improve economic conditions of the country and also of the local people.

Zhang said for construction of Gwadar Free Zone, China had employed around 2,000 local people. He appreciated the strong support extended by Pakistan’s federal and provincial governments for holding of Expo 2018.

Chairman Yu-FeiMarine Technology of China Chon Baoliang said that his company would train the locals in fishing and farming. He said plan was in offing to set up an institute in Gwadar with new technology of fish catching and long distance fishing. He said the project would prove to be a win-win cooperation between Pakistan and China.