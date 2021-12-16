First fuel imports enter Kunduz via Sherkhan in 10 years

For the first time in 10 years, fuel imports from Kyrgyzstan entered northern Kunduz province through Sher Khan Bandar, traders say.

On the other hand, traders who resumed fuel imports through the port are asking the government to provide them with facilities.

Matin Yousafzai, head of the Kunduz Chamber of Com-merce and Industry, said after many years, fuel imports from Kyrgyzstan had begun.

He said the import of fuel via Sherkhan Bandar would not only help reduce fuel price but would also positively impact the port’s revenue.“After 10 years, fuel entered Kunduz through the port of Sher Khan and In Shah Allah, fuel import from this port would have positive impact on the prices,” he said.

Najibullah Bashir Malik, one of the fuel tanks owners in the province, said that in the past, oil entered the port from Hairatan and passed through several provinces.