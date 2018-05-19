First Friday of Ramzan observed with religious solemnity

Faithful of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad thronged nearby mosques to observe the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan with religious zeal and fervor. Most of the mosques of both cities were jam packed. Large congregations were held at all major mosques where the faithful offered prayers. The Imams and Khateebs highlighted the importance of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak in their sermons during the Juma congregations.

Special prayers were also offered for the prosperity and integrity of the country and well-being of the people. Prayers were also held for the freedom of occupied lands, including Al-Quds and Kashmir. The big Juma congregations were held at Jamia Masjid, Eidgah Sharif and Faisal mosque. Other mosques of both cities were also packed with the faithful as they were enthusiastic to offer first Friday prayers of the blessed month of Holy Ramadan. The Ulema and Khateebs in their speeches also urged the people to forge unity among their ranks and create sectarian harmony.

Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) said, “On the first night of the month of Ramadan, Satan is shackled, the jinn are restrained, the gateways of Hellfire are shut such that no gate amongst them would be opened. The doorways of Paradise are opened such that no doorway amongst them would be closed, and a caller will call out: ‘Oh seeker of the good; come near!’ and ‘Oh seeker of evil; stop!’”

In Islamic traditions, any Friday of any week is a source of bountiful blessings, infinite mercy, forgiveness and salvation for the believers. The first Friday of Ramadan is an expression of good wishes of the Noble Qur’an. It is the indication of majesty, distinction and eminence for the faithful. It is an utmost illustration of wonder and magnificence.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon) said that Friday is more blessed than all the days because anyone who spends this day in worship will receive protection from Allah for the entire week. The Muslims believe that angels will enter the Mosque to listen to the Imam when he begins recitations of the Friday Prayers.—APP

