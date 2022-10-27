UEFA has confirmed that the first-ever women’s Finalissima will take place at Wembley on April 6th next year between European Champions England and Copa America Femenina winners Brazil.

The governing body of European football had already announced plans for the champion vs champion game after the roaring success of the match between Argentina and Italy’s men’s teams which took place at Wembley as well.

The match has been organised as part of the long-standing partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL and comes on the back of highly successful final tournaments for both confederations in July this year.” UEFA said in a statement.

“It is set to be another highlight for women’s football, further underlining its global appeal and rapid growth while giving both teams a chance to lift another trophy before heading to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand a few months later.”

The concept of pitting champions against each other has proven to be a winning formula for the sporting body with sold-out crowds witnessed for the men’s Finalissima.

Before that, the winners of the 2018 and 2022 UEFA Futsal EURO, Portugal, and the seven-time Futsal EURO winners Spain contested a final four tournament with 2022 CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal winners Argentina and runners-up Paraguay in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with Portugal lifting the trophy of the inaugural competition.

England defeated Germany in Euros final to be eligible for the women’s Finalissima while Brazil got the better of Colombia for the Copa América Femenina crown.