First-ever surgeries to treat chronic epilepsy performed in Pakistan

Pakistan witnessed a major breakthrough in medical field as two successful surgeries were conducted to implant brain pacemaker in two patients, suffering from epilepsy, for the first time in the history of the country.

The surgeries were conducted by Dr. Asif Bashir, the Professor, and Head Neurosurgery Unit PGMI/Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Lahore General Hospital and the owner of the Bashir NeuroSpine Institute (BNI), local media reported.

Dr Bashir, is the person, who introduced the treatment in Pakistan when he successfully implanted Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS) inside the body of the patients. Both patients are in good condition.

The latest surgery was performed on seven-year-old Maryum, who hails from Peshawar and 18-year-old Aneesha Naresha from Karachi.

VNS surgery prevents seizures by sending regular, mild pulses of electrical energy to the brain via the vagus nerve.

The doctor has asked the government to lift taxes on the import of medical equipment to make the surgery affordable in Pakistan.