‘First ever’ Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated on Sunday

LAHORE – Punjab government is going to celebrate the first ever Punjab Culture Day on March 14 (Sunday), said an official notification issued on March 8.

The notification, which has been issued by the Information and Culture Department, said that a committee has been constituted to make arrangements for celebration of the culture day.

It has also been decided that all Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers in the Punjab shall wear traditional Punjab Turban on March 13, a day before the culture day, and post their pictures on their respective official web pages as well as social media to create hype for celebrations of Punjab Culture Day.