First-ever lady ‘Moharrar’ appointed at Dir Police Station

Dir

In a precedent-setting move in Dir, a woman police officer became the first-ever female to assume charge of a ‘moharrar’ (clerk) at a police station.

The ‘Moharar’ is the custodian of the police station, and he/she is required to keep records for all articles. Rehmat Jehan became the first such woman in Dir to assume this role. Women rights’ activists appreciated the step taken by district police officer Arif Shehbaz Wazir.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jehan belongs to Madak Lasht Darosh village of Chitral.

In an interview with local journalist, she said she had a wish to be appointed moharrar after joining the police department in 2012 as a constable.

She acquired a graduation degree and successfully completed her B-1 and also completed lower school course at police training centre, Hangu.

She said it was her ambition to reach to the posts of SHO and DSP and serve the people, especially helpless women, adding she never felt any hesitation or fear to work in the male-dominated society like Dir and Chitral.

She said one of her sisters too wanted to join the police department after completing her studies. After assuming the new post, Ms Jehan said she would like to assist women complainants at the station. She underlined that she also has a point to prove that women from conservative societies could also serve the nation to the core.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp