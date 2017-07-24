First ever international level gym opens in Karachi

Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Maher Sunday formally inaugurated a modern and fully quipped first ever in Pakistan International level Gym in Khayaban-e-Nishat, DHA Karachi. Gym lovers, trainees and allied figures of civil society attended the ceremony.

On the occasion Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Maher visited the Gym MyGym / IL Rancho, various parts of Matrix Versa Services, Consisting on international level with live Pao professional series, Dumbles Keiter Beez Weights and other categories of machines in the newly inaugurated Gym.

Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Maher has said that the Government of Sindh is fully support such positive and healthy activities for the further promotion and development of our young generation at grass root level to avoid and divert them from negative activities.

He offered his full support and cooperation to such activities throughout the Sindh province. He asked the young generation to come forward and join these activities here for their flourishment to away from the social evils and such activities will boost them and help in promoting healthy activities at all level, to get modern and latest exercise and play their due role in the society.

On the occasion, Mr. Bilal Bikoo and international Martial Art Trainer briefed the Minister Sports about the modern Gym facilities with International standard Boxing Ring Modern Martial Art techniques, spinning, yoga.

He also said that 9 international standard trainer, including from Holland and Spain Halvest Faraj , Robertto De Costa and lady Trainer Dammy will also impart training and trained to young boys and girls in the Gym with modern facilities and security system at the affordable prices of training.—INP

