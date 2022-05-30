First “electric cable company” in Gwadar Free Zone in the offing

Gwadar Free Zone (Phase II) is likely to see the first entry of the “electric cable manufacturing company of Pakistan” in the wake of warm interactions between stakeholders ushering in an era of a flurry of business activities in Gwadar, a regional business hub of Pakistan.

Out of many companies, registered, operational, or in process of being established in Gwadar Free Zone Phase I and Gwadar Free Zone Phase II, Pakistan’s electric cable maker “Coppergate” will be the first enterprise to run its manufacturing unit if all business prospects radiate promising vibes.