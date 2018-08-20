First Eid special train departs from Karachi

Staff Reporter

The first special train for Eid-ul-Azha departed for Peshawar on Sunday from Karachi City Railway Station.

According to Director Services Pakistan Railway Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak, fourteen bogeys were attached to Eid special train and the train has earned 1.2 million rupees so far.

He said that nine hundred eighty seats have been booked by passengers on special train and train will reach Peshawar today (Monday) morning.

Pakistan Railways had announced operating five special trains this Eid and besides offering free travelling facility for senior citizens above sixty-five year on the first and second day of Eid.

Share on: WhatsApp