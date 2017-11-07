First disabled kids school opens in Gaza

Gaza, Palestine

The first school for physically and mentally challenged children of the Gaza Strip opened on Monday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Principal Fedva Mustafa said the Algeria-funded Al-Jazaer Special Education School has now a total of 60 students with special needs.

It will contribute significantly to the integration of disabled children into the society, Mustafa told Anadolu Agency.

Pupils suffering from autism, cerebral palsy, or some physical disabilities will now be able to get education from trained teachers, he said.

People in the blockaded Gaza Strip have been deprived of their basic needs since the past 10 years.

As a result, some 80 percent of its population now reportedly depends on international aid to survive.—Agencies