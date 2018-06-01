First Dairy Vocational Training Farm set up

Salim Ahmed

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTCC) has declared Nestlé’s Sarsabz Farm in Renala as the first certified Dairy Vocational Training Farm in Pakistan as part of its Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program. Nestlé SarSabz farm has been offering training to local dairy farmers since 2005 and thus far trained 23,900 farmers. The recognition by NAVTCC further cements its credibility and gives access to training opportunities to a wider audience.

Through this partnership agri-entrepreneurs, veterinarians, young professionals, dairy farmers and aspiring ones will be given a 3-6 months vocational training on farm and livestock management. The technical training is open for people anywhere between the ages of 18 and 36. Additional efforts will be made to encourage women to apply.

One of the biggest challenges in dairy farming remains the dearth of trained farm managers; this partnerships aims to address that need.

Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, Executive Director NAVTCC expressed appreciation of the collaboration with Nestlé Sarsabz Farm. “We need to address unemployment strategically by identifying what the industry needs and providing relevant vocational training. Nestlé Sarsabz Farm understands the technical training needs of the diary sector and the skills set farmers need to be employable by the private sector” he said.

“Dairy Sector in Pakistan is one of the biggest contributors to the Rural Economy,” said Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs at Nestlé Pakistan. “The livestock sector alone contributes 11% of Pakistan’s GDP. Developing trained professionals and creating opportunities for the next generation to see the dairy sector as a financially viable and a worthwhile pursuit, is the need of the hour.”