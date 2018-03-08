First container vessel leaves Gwadar for Gulf port

CPEC connectivity

The first ever Container vessel MS Tiger under CPEC project arrived at Gwadar Port. Pakistan Navy Ships PNS Dehshat and Karar escorted MS Tiger to Gwadar Port.

This new Ship Container Service namely Karachi Gwadar Gulf Express will connect Gwadar Port with the Middle East hub of Jebel Ali as well as the neighbouring UAE ports of Abu Dhabi & Sharjah.

After embarkation of more containers of frozen seafood from Gwadar Port, the ship proceeded to Jebel Ali Port. An impressive ceremony was held at the port on arrival of MS TIGER. The Reception Ceremony was attended by Commander Coast of Pakistan Navy Rear Admiral Moazzam IIyas.

The success of COEC project is a prelude to the economic prosperity of the country and hence has taken a central stage in the economic, political and security calculus of not only Pakistan but the entire region.

Considering the importance of the Gwadar Port as a focal point of CPEC, its security is paramount. For this purpose, Pakistan Navy has raised Task Force 88 to undertake the defence of Gwadar Port and its surrounding areas.

This Task Force is providing the defence to Gwadar Port from seaward approaches and Merchant Vessels visiting the Port through the deployment of Pakistan Navy assets.