First consignment of Russian LPG reaches Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A couple of days after arrival of crude oil, the first consignment of Russian liquefied petroleum gas has reached Pakistan through the Torkham border.

As many as 10 containers carrying the Russian LPG crossed Pakistan-Afghanistan international border last day.

The consignment was first transported to Uzbekistan via train and then through neighboring Afghanistan to Torkham border on containers. It was part of a recently signed agreement of Pakistan with Russia.

#BREAKING

In addition to #Pakistan receiving its first shipment of Russian discounted oil yesterday, Pakistan has also received the first cargo of LPG from Russia today, which arrived into Pakistan from the Torkham land border with Afghanistan, travelling via rail in #Russia to… https://t.co/h8IwjoxW6S pic.twitter.com/3L6G1xSZiI — The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) June 12, 2023

On Sunday, the first shipment of Russian crude oil reached Port Qasim which was later transported to Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) for processing. The second shipment of Russian crude oil is likely to reach Pakistan during the next week. Pakistan has planned to take the Russian crude oil to one third of its total oil import. On achieving the target, petrol prices could drop significantly that would be a much-needed relief for the inflation hit people.