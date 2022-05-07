First consignment of relief goods for flood-affected people reaches Afghanistan

Kabul: Following the devastating floods that hit Afghanistan due to heavy rains and left at least 22 people dead and destroyed hundreds of homes, the first consignment of relief goods for the flood-affected people reached Afghanistan through a special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force on Saturday.

The relief goods included one hundred tents, two-ton flour, one-ton rice and four hundred and fifty-kilogram sugar. In addition to this, the second consignment of relief goods will be dispatched on Monday.

While making the pledge to send more relief packages, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to stand by Afghan brothers and sisters through thick and thin.

First consignment of relief goods for the flood affectees has reached Afghanistan to be followed by more relief measures. Pakistan will continue to stand by Afghan brothers & sisters through thick & thin. International community shouldn't forget Afghan people in this hour of need — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 7, 2022

The Prime Minister also urged the international community to not forget the people of Afghanistan in this hour of need.

Read: World urged to end meddling in Afghanistan