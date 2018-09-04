First Conference, Exhibition on Indonesian Palm Oil on Sept 06 in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The first Conference and Exhibition on Indonesian Palm Oil (CEIPO) 2018, being hosted by the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi will be held on September 06, 2018 at local hotel in the metropolis.

The one-day event is going to be held from 09.00 in the morning to 16.00 in the afternoon. It will consist of conference and exhibition simultaneously, where the conference will have various prominent speakers from the palm oil stakeholders in Indonesia and Pakistan while the exhibition side is going to showcase the palm oil-related associations and companies from Indonesia and Pakistan.

Under the theme “Pakistan – Indonesia Collaboration on Palm oil-based Industries”, CEIPO aims to spark discussions on the way forward of cooperation in palm oil industries between Indonesia and Pakistan. CEIPO also aimed to start the exchange of ideas on possible joint investment in making additional values from palm oil products. It also aims in increasing the business contacts between the two sides, in hope to spark new business ideas, investment potential, and so on.

The exhibition will showcase palm oil products and its derivatives from various Indonesian and Pakistani companies and association. So far, the companies and association that have confirmed their participations are “Sawit Indonesia”, Apical Pakistan, Waheed Group, Sharjah Cooking Oil, and Dalda Foods.

Share on: WhatsApp