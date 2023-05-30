First Chinese student completes PhD in History

Mr. Tian Shooting, a student of Punjab University, Department of History and Pakistan Studies, has completed his PhD degree in History. He is the first Chinese student to receive this honor.

He completed his research paper under the supervision of Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain. The title of his research paper was ‘History of Higher Education in Pakistan: A Special Study of Punjab University’.

The teachers and students of the history department congratulated Mr Tian Shooting and Dr Mahboob Hussain for this achievement.

In his message, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that it is a matter of honor for Punjab University and the Department of History that a foreign student has studied and completed his work in the University.