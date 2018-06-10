First China, Pak real estate giant launched at World Expo in Shenzhen

Business Reporter

Islamabad

China, Pak Golf Estates, has been launched World Real Estate Expo held in Shenzhen, China. Chinese and world investors thronged the pavilion of China, Pak Golf Estates at Shenzhen’s Expo due to the significance of China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Gwadar Port.

From their premier stand, CPIC offered Chinese investors the opportunity to be part of a secure, cohesive and sustainable community and invest with a company that are championing trustworthiness, transparency and international standards into Pakistan’s real estate industry.

CPICs Chief Commercial Officer Mark Savage at the expo told the visiting investors that China Pak Golf Estates, as the first development of its kind, will deliver luxurious living into the expanding city of Gwadar. He said China, Pak Golf Estates is at the heart of Gwadar and will benefit hugely from Chinese investment.

He said the old Silk Road trading route is being modernized and reinvigorated by the Chinese, with $5 trillion worth of investment via the ‘One Belt One Road’ (OBOR) initiative. Savage said that CPIC’s operations stem from three core values: building trust, being transparent and developing world-class, sustainable communities. “Our customers choose CPIC because they want complete peace of mind. They know that once they have selected the property of their choice on China Pak Golf Estates, this investment is then secured in their name.

“Our aim is to help Gwadar build its social infrastructure to compliment the huge amount of Chinese investment in the area. We are developing multi-cultural, lifestyle communities that are secure and cater to both local and expatriate professionals. Our developments are built by world class construction companies and CPIC are proud to introduce international levels of transparency and service into Pakistan. China Pak Golf Estates is an exciting offer.”

He said Gwadar is based at the gateway of OBORs flagship project, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and is receiving an impressive investment in its infrastructure. A huge expansion is forecast along the lines of the Chinese city Shenzhen and its vast growth in the 80’s and 90’s.

He said this grand golf community is worth $265 Million which provides a secure and gated and spread across 6.7 million square feet. “It is tailor-made for both Pakistani and Chinese professionals working in the flourishing port city of Gwadar and provides all of the amenities and facilities needed for a quality lifestyle. It is set to become the most desirable residential and lifestyle address in Gwadar,” he added.

Mark Savage said that everything is provided within the community to enable residents to live, work and play. “Golf enthusiasts will be able to indulge their passion at the Residents Golf Course and those who like to explore will be superbly situated with easy access to the CPEC Coastal Highway, just four Miles to the beach and resorts, eight Miles to Gwadar International Airport and ten Miles to New Town Gwadar. China Pak Golf Estates has its own International Shopping Mall, a Multi-Plex Cinema, community parks, the China Pak Medical Centre, the China Pak High School and a state of the art, Eco-Zone Recycling Centre,” he said.

The Chief Commercial Officer said the quality is always guaranteed with CPIC as we only work with the best construction companies. For China Pak Golf Estates, he said, CPIC’s trust, Empire Properties has signed an MOU with the second largest construction and engineering firm in the world, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), he added.

“Established in June 1979, it has an impressive record of delivery including railway construction, civil engineering design, real estate development, trading, industrial investment and hotel management,” he added.

Investors in China Pak Golf Estates will be able to take advantage of investing securely with CPIC, they’ll enjoy the ‘world class’ quality of construction, the all-encompassing lifestyle as well as the beneficial position of Gwadar.