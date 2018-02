ISLAMABAD :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has said first cardiac hospital in Gilgit will be completed in next eighteen months. While presiding over a briefing on cardiac hospital in Gilgit, he said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will lay foundation stone of the Hospital next month, besides LPG Air mix project and Gilgit- Naltar Expressway project, Radio Pakistan reported.

Orignally published by APP