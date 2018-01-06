First cancer hospital in GB to be inaugurated on Jan 12

Gilgit

The first ever in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 5th at national level government Institute of Oncology and Radio Therapy would be inaugurated here on January 12 by Chief Minister GB Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman.

Higher Officials of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission would participate in the inaugural ceremony while notables of the area and public representatives would also attend the function, said Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Shams Mir.

He said the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 2.42 billion which were allocated in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), adding that the hospital was completed in recording time of 18 month by Atomic Energy Commission of Pakistan.

Giving details of the project, he said the project was included in PSDP some 10-year ago but since then it was pending. The sitting government of GB has asked the federal government to put this project in PSDP keeping in view the miseries of GB people, he added.

The Advisor said that according to 2016 data some 1,538 people suffered due to cancer and they were forced to visit Islamabad, Karachi or Lahore to get treatment which was not in their financial approach.—APP