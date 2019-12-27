First batch of dual seat JF-17 aircraft rolled out

Our Correspondent

Kamra

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra achieved yet another remarkable milestone when first batch of 08 dual seat JF-17 aircraft rolled out from Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra on Friday.

In a statement issued by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday, to mark this momentous occasion, a grand ceremony was held at Aircraft Manufacturing Factory, Kamra. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Ambassador of People s Republic of China Yao Jing and Aviation Industries of China (AVIC) Executive Vice President Hao Zhaoping, also attended the ceremony as guest of honour.

PAC Kamra Chairman Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad in his welcome address highlighted the salient features of the project. Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) also signed an agreement for co-production of Chinese commercial aircraft.

Highlighting the time tested friendship between China and Pakistan, the Chinese ambassador said the JF-17 is a testimony of Sino-Pak friendship and mutual cooperation.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief congratulated PAC and CATIC on successful accomplishment of 2019 production target and completing first 08 dual-seat JF-17 aircraft in record time of five months.

He further said that serial production of dual-seat variant is a landmark development for JF-17 program and a true manifestation of everlasting friendship between both the friendly countries. Furthermore, he said thatJF-17 Thunder is the backbone of PAF which has been battle proven during operation Swift Retort.

Later in the day, the Air Chief also inaugurated JF-17 Dual-Seat Integration facility at Avionics Production Factory, Kamra. The facility will enable PAF to integrate avionics and weapon systems of choice with JF-17 aircraft, ultimately providing the much needed self-reliance and operational flexibility.