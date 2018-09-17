First batch of 62 PM House vehicles auctioned

ISLAMABAD : The federal government on Monday sold as many as 62 vehicles in the first batch of bulletproof cars’ auction as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive.

As many as seven luxury bulletproof cars were sold off 27 vehicles present before the auction. Two bomb proof cars were also unable to find buyers.

The 62 vehicles were auctioned for Rs180 million.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the first batch of vehicles were sold above their market price.”

Four recent models of Mercedes, eight bulletproof BMWs, three 5000CC SUVs and two 3000cc SUVs of 2016 model were among the vehicles up for auction.

Moreover, 24 Mercedes Benz of 2016 model were also part of the auction. Two of the cars are 4,000cc bullet-proof vehicles.

Further, 40 Toyota cars which include a 2004 Lexus, a 2006 Lexus SUV, and two 2004 model Land Cruisers were also up for auction.

Other vehicles that were auctioned include eight Suzuki cars, five Mitsubishi vehicles, nine Hondas and two jeeps..

