First agreement signed at IDEAS defence exhibition

The first agreement was signed Wednesday at defence exhibition IDEAS in Karachi.

The agreement was signed between Global Industrial & Defence Solutions

(GIDS) and Jordan.

“There are many benefits of such an exhibition,” GIDS Chief Executive

Officer (CEO) Asad Kamal said. “A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has

been signed with Jordan,” he added.

“GIDS makes more than hundred items. An open agreement is signed at first stage,” he stated.

“This is the first stage, and further agreements will be signed in future,” he expressed optimism.

The four-day 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS-2022 continued on the second consecutive day today at EXPO Centre

in Karachi.

More than 500 exhibitors including 300 from 64 countries of the world are participating in the exhibitions by displaying their latest and

innovative products.

Exhibitors and trade delegates from Turkey, China, North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Far East are participating in the exhibition.

Australia, Romania and Hungary are participating for the first time.