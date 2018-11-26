First 100 days not different from past 100 days: Altaf

Staff Reporter

The dream of ‘change’ has already turned sour and the first 100 days of the present regime are not different from the last 100 days of the previous one, said Pasban Democratic Party President Altaf Shakoor.

Addressing a ‘Pasban leaders meeting’ here Monday, he said the present government and past government are two faces of the same base coins, as both relied by corrupt turncoat electables. He said expecting a change from Waderas, elite class and corrupt politicians is a big folly.

He said the present regime is also made of the same raw material, which was used by the past rulers in making their brand of governments. He said the promised 100 days of Prime Minister Imran Khan are about to be completed and it seems that this time also the poor masses of Pakistan are cruelly doped and befooled.

Altaf Shakoor said that the rulers are snatching from the poor masses whatever little were available with them in past regime. He said Imran Khan brought a good vision, but a filthy corrupt team. He said the vision of Imran Khan was liked by the people, but his dismally inefficient team made the masses disappointed again. He said the hopeless team chosen by Imran Khan could not bring any change provided it is given 100 days or 100 years.

He regretted Imran Khan handpicked inapt economists, ignoring the real patriotic experts in the field of economics. He said it was in fact the first step of the failure of this government.

He said the workers of Pasban are the last hope for this nation. He said the Pakistani masses would send the Pasban workers to local bodies and assemblies to serve them and bring a real and visible change. He asked the Pasban workers to further widen their contacts with masses at grassroots level and serve them in every possible way.

He said the rulers who send their children abroad for education, who travel in luxury vehicles and who believe in loot and plunder of the national wealth, cannot bring any change.

He said the Waderas, corrupt politicians and turncoat elite class are not the catalysts of change but only a political leadership of working class people could bring a sustainable change.

Altaf Shakoor said the workers of Pasban are the future of Pakistan. He said program and manifesto of Pasban is based on the single idea: to serve the masses.

