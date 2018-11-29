First 100 days: Govt tried to benefit common man: PM

Gives credit of successes to Bushra BB ; Qureshi talks of improvement in international relations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) marked its 100 days in power on Thursday in a ceremony at the Jinnah Convention Centre in the federal capital.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan credited his wife, Bushra Bibi, for the first 100 days of his government for he took only one day off in these 100 days. He said his wife supported him in difficult times.

Speaking of the government’s performance, he said they tried to benefit the common man from their policies, adding that the same reason was behind friendship with India as it will help increase trade between the two countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government was trying to introduce a uniform curriculum across the county. “We planned how to bring children back to schools; we are bringing a complete plan for education.”

He said his government was trying to introduce an education system which could change the things.

The premier said they formed a task force to fix government hospitals. “We are trying to improve condition of government hospitals through health reforms as well. But the hospital system is such that private sector cannot be competed with.”

He said the government, together with health reforms, was introducing health cards, regretting that a poor man’s entire budget is spent on treatment of diseases.

“We have decided that poor families across Pakistan will get health cards,” Khan said. He said the government was also devising a system to alleviate poverty in the country.

“My initial plan was to eradicate corruption,” the premier said, noting that rich and prosperous countries didn’t have corruption there.

He described corruption as the very difference between prosperous and under-developed nations.

“Congo has all kinds of diamonds and gemstones, while there is oil in Nigeria, yet they are poor countries,” Khan explained. “We have lagged behind because of corruption.”

He said no other country would have the resources Pakistan had, but people have no idea of the scale on which the country was plundered.

The prime minister said they were seeking details of accounts through which money was laundered abroad, dating back to before Panama Papers leaks.

“We recovered lands worth Rs350 billion of CDA from land mafia in Islamabad,” Khan said, adding that the government launched an anti-encroachment drive across the country.

He said nearly 88,000 acres of lands was recovered from land mafia in Punjab.

Khan said his government was taking action against electricity theft in the country.

He said one of the reasons behind increase in power tariff was electricity theft. “So far, 6000 FIRs have been lodged against pilferers involved in massive theft of power.” The premier said every year Rs85 billion were lost to power thefts in Pakistan.

“This is the first time action is being taken over electricity pilferage. The details of thefts are coming forth which is why the democracy is threatened for a few individuals.”

He said his government was now establishing a shelter home in Rawalpindi, while a place for it has also been marked in Islamabad.

Khan said they had given Rs5 billion to Akhuwat Foundation — a non-government organisation (NGO) that provides loans to poor people on easy installments.

He said the NGO will provide interest-free loans to needy people.

“We are introducing a programme for farmers in order to alleviate poerty in rural areas,” the prime minister said, adding that it was the state’s responsibility to look after weak people.

He said the investors in Malaysia wanted to invest in Halal meat, adding that the government will give targetted subsidy to small farmers.

“Pakistan has no share in the world Halal meat market. We will give subsidy to farmers raising calves so that they may have their share in this market,” Khan said.

“We will provide machines to small farmers on lease and money for cattle farming.”

He noted that Pakistan had 1000-kilometre-long coastline, while prawn farming could be done in areas with water-logging.

“As long as we do not have billions, we are to do the things which can be done without money,” the prime minister said.

PM Imran, who was the chief guest on the occasion, reviewed the performance of his government since it was voted into power in the July 28 election.

The ceremony is being attended by all federal ministers, advisers and PTI workers.

Qureshi sheds light on foreign policy

Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also addressed the gathering where he said that the foreign office was more active than before.

“You will be happy to know that in 100 days we have had 16 multilateral engagements.”

The foreign minister said that the first thing on the PTI government’s foreign agenda was to have better relations with Afghanistan.

Qureshi also discussed Pakistan’s bilateral relations with India, saying: “Tensions with India are not hidden from anyone but our approach is people-centric and we need peace for people to prosper. We need peace in order to speed up the development of our country.

He reminded the audience that “Imran khan said he will take two steps for every 1 step India takes” but regretted that “they refused to engage even after the letter written to Narendra Modi”.

Finance Minister Asad Umar while addressing the ceremony, said: “if for the betterment of the nation the PM has to take a U-turn, then he will.”

“The prime minister had said that he would not have an international trip, but I forced him to take a U-Turn,” said Umar.

Earlier, special aide to PM Shehzad Arbab was detailing the steps the government intends to take for improving economy, infrastructure, education and other areas.

The PM’s special aide said that to overcome the water crisis, Diamer-Bhasha dams will be built upon emergency basis.

He said that for the government will play a major role in the safeguard of water and food resources, adding that the 10 billion Tree Tsunami is a concrete plan for planting trees. Arbab said that the government will put forth its performance review twice a year.

