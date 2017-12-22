FIRs registered against hotel managers

Rawalpindi

The Cantt Police have registered six FIRs against hotel managers for not providing their tenants record to the police.

According to details, Executive Magistrate Rawalpindi Cantt, Mehar Abbas Haral conducted surprise checking of the hotels in Rawalpindi Cantonment area and inspected record of the tenants. On the rules violations, six FIRs were lodged against hotels, New Prince, Rex, Al-Mumtaz, Shining Star, Sadia and New Kashmir as the managers of the hotels could not present proper record of the tenants which is sheer violation of the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. The law bounds all the owners not to rent out their properties with registering their tenants with the relevant police station.—APP