FIRs being lodged against water thieves

Special Correspondent

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Inter-Provincial Coordination, Public Health Engineering, Rural Development, Excise & Taxation Mushtaq Ahmed Shah said that several FIRs have been lodged against those who are found involved in water theft and strict action will be taken against those who dare to do so in future.

He was presiding over a meeting of Sindh Irrigation Department here in his office here on Thursday.

Secretary Irrigation Jamal Mustafa Syed and Special Secretary Technical Engineer Aslam Ansari also attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that these FIRs were registered in the months of May and June in districts Noushehro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, T M Khan, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas and Digri. The Caretaker minister Mushtaq Shah directed all the engineers concerned to keep a strict watch on canals so that no one could dare to steal the water.

