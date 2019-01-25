Firm’s services will be hired for revision of Ibd Master Plan

Mayor’s office being kept out of consultation process

Zubair Qureshi

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been laying emphasis on empowering local bodies and transfer of power at the grass root level however, in case of Islamabad the Mayor office is being kept out of consultation regarding important decisions on civic and administrative matters of the federal capital.

One such example was set on Thursday when the Federal Commission constituted recently to revise Islamabad Master Plan held its meeting without any representation from Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

All the bureaucrats and senior officers from various directorates of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) discussed revision of Islamabad Master Plan and decided to hire services of consultant to conduct initial studies and submit a report within the given time.

The meeting was convened and chaired by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed who is also holding charge of the Chairman CDA and was attended by Executive, Pakistan Institute for Environmental Research, Syed Ayub Qutab, former Member Planning & Design CDA Asad Mehboob Kiyani, Habitat Programme Manager, UN Human Settlement Programme, Member Planning & Design CDA, Architect representative of PCATP, Director General RDA, Chief (Physical Planning) Planning Commission of Pakistan, Chief Metropolitan Officer MCI, Vice Chairman Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners, Director Master Plan and other senior officials and staff of the CDA.

The participants of the meeting shared the vision statement of the commission which would be finalized in the next meeting of the commission.

The meeting unanimously agreed to hire the services of consultant for formulation and conduct of studies for development of master plan.

The studies would include water supply, sewerage, electricity, existing Built-up-Properties and infrastructure, demographic, socio-economic and other areas of vital importance.

The meeting also decided that TORs for consulting firms would be evolved within three weeks so that advertisement could be issued, input of Planning Commission will also be invited to ensure transparency in the process.

It was also decided that all work would be completed within the parameters / TORs assigned by the Federal Government to the Federal Commission.

It was decided that after two weeks public hearings would commenced in which people from different segments of the society including retired civil servants, retired Chairmen CDA, residents of different sectors, residents of Katchi Abdaies, media persons and students etc would be encouraged and invited will also be heard. The next meeting of the commission will be held January 31, 2019.

While talking to Pakistan Observer Mayor of Islamabad Sh Ansar Aziz expressed his concerns that the commission was going to take decision regarding important issues like revision of Islamabad’s Master Plan without his knowledge. Unfortunately neither I was intimated nor consulted on this issue despite the fact that my office represents the trust of the people of Islamabad, said Sheikh Ansar Aziz. To a question, he said a decision not corresponding to the welfare and uplift of the city and its residents would be unacceptable to the elected representatives of the residents of Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp