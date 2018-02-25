Firms abandon NRA amid consumer boycott

Washington

Several US companies have cut ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA) amid calls for a boycott of businesses linked to the powerful gun lobby in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

The firms include car rental giants Hertz and Enterprise, which had offered discounts for NRA members. The murder of 17 people has prompted renewed calls for tighter gun controls. Florida Republican Governor Rick Scott has backed calls to raise the minimum age for buying a gun from 18 to 21. Scott has been widely seen as an ally of the NRA who has previously opposed stricter laws in the state.

However, he has come under mounting pressure to respond to the demands of students who survived the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Activists have tried to put pressure on the NRA since the shooting by targeting firms that offer discounts and other benefits to its members. They have flooded its corporate partners with comments on social media under the hashtag BoycottNRA. Firms under pressure include delivery company FedEx and tech giants such as Amazon, which distributes NRA television programmes.

The firm, which announced the move in response to comments on Twitter, declined to say why it had taken such a step but told a customer that the firm doesn’t “sponsor.—Agencies