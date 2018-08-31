Firmino hopes to find the net against Leicester

LIVERPOOL: Roberto Firmino will seek to end a rare goal drought when Liverpool take on Leicester although his manager Jurgen Klopp has no concerns about a drop-off in productivity.

The Brazil international has formed one of the most feared forward lines in European football over the past 12 months with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

And the 26-year-old, signed for £29 million ($38 million) from Hoffenheim three years ago, has continued his excellent form in Liverpool’s 100 percent start to the campaign — three victories and three clean sheets in as many games

