Imran Khan injured in assassination attempt

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also confirmed that Imran Khan was shot in the leg in a targeted attack during the long march in Wazirabad today.

Talking to a private TV channel immediately after the incident, he said that three people were injured in the attack, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.

Immediately after, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi took notice of the firing incident and instructed the provincial IGP to submit a report after a thorough investigation.

“Those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care,” the Chief Minister said.

Imran Khan received 3-4 bullets: Imran Ismail

Meanwhile, another PTI leader, Imran Ismail, claimed that three to four bullets were shot at Imran Khan.