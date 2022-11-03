Imran Khan injured in assassination attempt

Gujranwala: PTI Chairman Imran Khan sustained injuries in an assassination attempt during his long march.
According to media reports, the former Prime Minister sustained an injury on his right leg after being shot at by a man who opened burst fire on Khan’s container near Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala.
Senior PTI leader Farrukh Habib confirmed Khan’s injuries and asked the nation to pray for him.
بزدلوں نے اپنی اوقات دکھا دی ہے
عمران خان صاحب زخمی ہے اللہ تعالی انکو محفوظ رکھے پوری قوم عمران خان کی زندگی کے لئے دعا کرے۔
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also confirmed that Imran Khan was shot in the leg in a targeted attack during the long march in Wazirabad today.
Talking to a private TV channel immediately after the incident, he said that three people were injured in the attack, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.
Immediately after, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi took notice of the firing incident and instructed the provincial IGP to submit a report after a thorough investigation.
“Those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care,” the Chief Minister said.
Imran Khan received 3-4 bullets: Imran Ismail
Meanwhile, another PTI leader, Imran Ismail, claimed that three to four bullets were shot at Imran Khan.
While talking to a news channel, he said that he was next to Khan when the attack occurred. He said that Faisal Javed was also injured and Imran sustained three to four bullet injuries in the leg.
He went on to say that the attacker was directly in front of the container and was wielding an AK-47.
Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waived at supporters too. #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/XizoAQzPax
PM issues condemnation
Shortly after, Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a strong condemnation of the firing and called for an immediate report on the incident.
PM Shehbaz directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from IG Police and Chief Secretary Punjab.
وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی گوجرانولہ، اللہ والا چوک میں فائرنگ کی شدید مذمت، وزیراعظم نے واقعے کی فوری رپورٹ طلب کر لی۔
وزیراعظم کی وزیر داخلہ رانا ثناء اللہ کو آئی جی پولیس اور چیف سیکرٹری پنجاب سے فوری رپورٹ طلب کرنے کی ہدایت۔
No room for violence in politics: Ahsan Iqbal
Senior PML-N leader and Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal also condemned the incident of firing on Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad.
In a tweet, he called on the provincial government to review the security arrangements.
اللہ کا شکر ہے کہ عمران نیازی محفوظ ہیں۔ سیاست میں تشدد کی کوئی گنجائش نہیں۔ میں عمران نیازی کے کنٹینر پہ وزیر آباد میں فائیرنگ کے واقعہ کی شدید مذمت کرتا ہوں۔ حکومت پنجاب کو سیکیورٹی انتظامات کا جائیزہ لینا چائیے۔
