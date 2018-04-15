Firing on Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s residence, PTI demands CM Punjab to step down

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) voicing concerns over firing on residence of Supreme Court (SC) Judge, Justice Ijazul Ahsan in Lahore has demanded of the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab to step down.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan in a message on social media website twitter on Sunday strongly condemned the incident of firing on residence of SC judge and termed it failure of the provincial government.

He was of the view that no democracy across the globe allows such tactics of harassing the honourable judges.

The PTI chief said that his party and the nation stand united for the supremacy of judiciary.

Elements involved in firing on residence of Justice Ijazul Ahsan should be exposed and brought to book, he demanded.

Imran Khan said that PTI will hold a massive public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 29, to express solidarity with the judiciary.

Orignally published by INP