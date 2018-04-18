Incident of firing at the residence of Justice Ejazul Hassan of the apex court in Model Town Lahore on Saturday night and Sunday morning is deplorable, regrettable as well as condemnable and raises many security questions. As the TV Channels highlighted different aspects of the incident, there was only one policeman on guard duty at the residence of a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Furthermore, what Model Town Society security staff itself and Police took action after firing on Saturday night; it is also pertinent to mention that all entry and exit gates inside and outside all Model Town blocks except two main entry/exit roads are locked after 10 p.m. As per TV Channels reports, political leaders have strongly condemned the firing incident, reiterated their unstinted support to judiciary and hinted at this firing incident aimed at harassment of judiciary which will not be allowed and tolerated at all.

M A H SHEIKH

Lahore

