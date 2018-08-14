Fireworks display in major cities in commemoration of Independence Day

LAHROE : At the stroke of midnight, firework displays light skies across the country as the nation started Independence Day celebrations.

Thousands of people turned out at the Minar-e-Pakistan to watch a grand firework display celebrating Independence Day. The sky lit with colorful lighting due to the fireworks display.

Spectacular fireworks display was held at Minar-e-Pakistan, Gulshan Park and Jillani Park. Citizens were seen raising the slogan of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ (Long Live Pakistan) and waved the national flag.

Buildings, the government offices and houses across the country are being decorated to celebrate this special occasion. Both the young and old are taking part in the Independence Day celebrations in their own style.

In Karachi, Bahria Town hosted the grandest Independence Day celebrations with enchanting performances of international standard dancing fountains and music to set the tone of the night.

Bahria Town has a tradition of celebrating all the national and social events with great fanfare, featuring awesome fireworks which remain its hallmark.

Thousands of people witnessed amazing display of fireworks at Pakistan’s tallest building, Bahria Town Icon, in Karachi. As the clock ticked to midnight, the skiy lit up with spectacular colorful lighting due to the fireworks display and families also witnessed performance of dancing fountains at the Bahria Town Karachi.

Fireworks display was witnessed by thousands of people in all major cities across Pakistan including, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Dera Bugti, Pishin, Gujranwala, Mardan, Swat and Gujrat.

