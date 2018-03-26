Firework on weddings

People in Karachi have now started indulging in fireworks at their wedding events. Usually the loud boom begins after 1 or 2 in the morning, this sounds like someone has attacked the area. The old and children loose their slumber and get panicky and petrified.

The people must accept the fact that Karachi is gradually shedding terrorism and target killings. The display of firework escalates the fear factor in the neighbours and its gross violation of neighbourhood courtesy and peace. The law enforcement agencies must undertake strict measures to ban the display of fireworks. In the same manner, people should celebrate their events in simpler way and, if possible, donate the expenses earmarked for fireworks for a worthy cause.

ARWA ALI ASGHER

Karachi.

