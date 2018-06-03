Fires in Margallah Hills

MARGALLAH Hills, which have much to do with the scenic beauty of the Federal Capital and its environment, are direly threatened due to frequent incidents of fire. Fire broke out at two places a few days back and in the face of inability of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation that Army helicopters had to be involved and they too took a considerable time to extinguish the fire because of understandable limitations and reasons.

Margallah Hills are part of the National Park but unfortunately all the basic principles of National Park are compromised in the backdrop of continuation of human settlements, their questionable activities, cutting of forests by timber mafia, filth generated by trekkers and tourists, lack of proper maintenance of scenic spots and liberal permission for commercial activities. But the most critical challenge is frequent eruption of fire especially during summers when it is difficult to put it out and unimaginable damage is caused every year. There are genuine complaints that the fire is deliberately triggered by people living in nearby villages and the timber mafia that is active in Margallah Hills as well under the very nose of civic organizations and the Federal Government. It is also strange that about 200 officials of MCI are deployed at different points of Margallah Hills but still they are unable to check frequent fires. Situation can also improve if there is proper accountability of the concerned wings and staff as there are also allegations that some of the incidents of fire take place with their connivance. It would be appropriate if the responsibility to protect the Hills is assigned to National Disaster Management Authority which should evolve a comprehensive plan and mechanism for the purpose.

Related