Firefighters sacrificed their lives in factory incident our heroes: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that four firefighters, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty due to the collapse of the factory building at New Karachi Industrial Area, are our heroes, and it was a big tragedy for the families of the firefighters.In this hour of sorrow, we are with the families of the martyrs and all possible measures are being taken for the speedy recovery of the 13 firefighters who were injured in the incident.

The program to be held on May 04 on the occasion of World Firefighters Day has been attributed to these martyrs to pay homage to the services of these martyrs. He said this while talking to media persons on the occasion of the funeral prayers of firefighters Khalid Shahzad, Mohsin Sharif and Afzal in Shah Faisal Colony here. The body of fourth firefighter Sohail was sent to Hyderabad for funeral and burial.Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed, Karachi Fire Station Officers, Departmental Heads of KMC, Fire Fighters and political and social personalities attended the funeral prayer. Later they were buried in Azeempura Cemetery.

On this occasion, the employees of the fire brigade department were saddened by the death of their colleagues and remembered the martyred fire fighters.The fire incident was taken place in the cardboard factory of North Karachi Industrial area. As soon as the information was received, the vehicles of the KMC Fire Brigade reached the affected place along with the staff and took timely action to evacuate all the people from the factory safely.Ten fire tenders and bowers participated in extinguishing the fire, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman also visited the affected site and personally supervised the fire extinguishing process in the factory.The Administrator instructed the Chief Fire Officer that the fire brigade personnel should remain on the spot until the fire was completely extinguished and the cooling process was completed in the factory.

In view of the severity of the fire in the factory and the fear of the fire spreading to nearby factories, the fire brigade had imposed an emergency in the department and more vehicles and personnel were ordered to be ready.