Fire young doctors doing politics, orders CJP Nisar

QUETTA: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar admonished on Friday the protesting young doctors of Balochistan, ordering to fire those who involved in politics.

A two-member bench, headed by the chief justice, was hearing a case pertaining to the condition of public hospitals in the province at apex court’s Quetta Registry.

Balochistan, provincial chief secretary Aurangzeb Haq informed the court that Rs1 billion has been released by the government for the uplift of the hospitals, adding that 571 new doctors will also be hired.

The secretary further said that young doctors did not perform their duties as they were involved in the politics, to which, the top judge remarked that the doctors who are doing politics should be fired from jobs.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that it is only in Pakistan where doctors stop serving patients and go on strike.

Young Doctors Association President Dr Yasir Khosti, who was also present in the court, said their issues have not been resolved. He informed the bench that young doctors were paid Rs24,000 in Balochistan while the amount in other provinces is Rs60,000.

The chief justice remarked that the doctors should first come to hospitals to performs their duties and then demand. He added that stipend paid to them according to the condition of the province.

The chief secretary added that the stipend is being increased by Rs4,000.