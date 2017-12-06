Fire in Sonamarg forest

Ganderbal

A massive fire broke out in a forest compartment at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.

Sources said the fire which erupted two days ago is spreading to more areas causing huge damage to the green gold.

The raging flames could be seen from a distance in the forest during evening hours, sources said.

They said the fire has engulfed a large area of forest compartment 64. “A large number of trees are feared to have suffered damage.”

An official told Greater Kashmir that the forest men are on job to douse the flames and prevent it from spreading further.—Agencies