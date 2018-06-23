Fire safety first

Dr Asif Channer

THE ancient Greeks believed that fire was one the four basic elements that composed all things in the universe. In this mythology fire was a sacred substance that gives life or power. Scientifically fire is the rapid oxidation of a material and is an exothermic reaction, releasing heat, light, smoke and various reaction products. The fire triangle is composed of: fuel (something that will burn), heat (enough to make the fuel burn) and air (oxygen).All three components must be present and interact to have a fire. Fire is classified based on fuel type: Class A: Ordinary combustible materials, such as wood, cloth, paper, rubber and many plastics. Class B: Flammable liquids like Petroleum greases, tars, oils, oil-based paints, solvents, lacquers, alcohols, and flammable gases. Class C: It involves energized electrical equipment. Class D: Combustible metals, such as magnesium, titanium, zirconium, sodium, lithium and potassium. Class K: Fires in cooking appliances that involve combustible cooking media (vegetable or animal oils and fats) There are four Stages of fire: 1) Ignition: Fuel, oxygen and heat join together in a sustained chemical reaction. At this stage, a fire extinguisher can control the fire. 2) Growth: With the initial flame as a heat source, the size of the fire increases and the plume reaches the ceiling. 3) Fully developed: Fire has spread over much. 4) Decay (Burnout). Fire spreads in three different ways. Conduction: The passage of heat energy through or within a material because of direct contact. Convection: The flow of fluid or gas from hot areas to cooler areas. Radiation: Heat traveling via electromagnetic waves, without objects or gases carrying it along. There are four ways to put out a fire: Cool the burning material, Exclude oxygen, Remove the fuel and Break the chemical reaction.

There are certain events which have great importance such as: Flashover which is the sudden, simultaneous ignition of everything in a room. Another phenomenon is Backdraft which is an explosion that occurs when oxygen is introduced into a room full of hot gases. Good management of fire safety is essential to ensure that fires are unlikely to occur and if they occur they will be controlled or contained quickly, effectively and everyone in the premises will also be able to escape to a place of total safety easily and quickly. Fire risk assessment be done by an organized and methodical look at the premises. The aims of the fire risk assessment are to identify the fire hazards, evaluate, remove and reduce the risk. Identify people at risk, fire hazards by fire Detection and warning, Fire-fighting, Escape routes, Lighting, Signs and notices and by Preparation of an Emergency plans. The potential ignition sources in the premises could include: • cooking equipment, hot ducting, flues and filters; • smokers’ material, e.g. cigarettes, matches and lighters; • electrical, gas or oil-fired heaters (fixed or portable), room heaters; • hot processes, e.g. welding by contractors; • faulty or misused electrical equipment; • light fittings and lighting equipment, e.g. halogen lamps or display lighting; • hot surfaces and obstruction of equipment ventilation; • central heating boilers; • naked flames, e.g. candles or gas or liquid-fuelled open-flame equipment; • flares and fireworks.

The most common ‘fuels’ found in small and medium places of assembly are: • flammable liquid-based products, such as paints, varnishes, thinners and adhesives; • flammable liquids and solvents, such as alcohol (spirits), white spirit, methylated spirit, cooking oils and disposable cigarette lighters; • flammable chemicals, such as certain cleaning products and photocopier chemicals; • flammable gases such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and acetylene; • displays and stands; • costumes, drapes and hangings, scenery and banners; • packaged foodstuffs; • packaging materials, stationery, advertising material and decorations; • plastics and rubber, such as video tapes, polyurethane foam-filled furniture and polystyrene-based display materials and rubber or foam exercise mats; • upholstered seating and cushions, textiles and soft furnishings and clothing displays; • litter and waste products, particularly finely divided items such as shredded paper and wood shavings, offcuts, and dust accumulation amongst lubricated areas; and • fireworks and pyrotechnics.

The main source of oxygen for a fire is in the air around us. Smoke produced by a fire also contains toxic gases which are harmful to people. Regarding escape routes, they should be suitable, easily, safely and immediately usable at all times. Seating and gangways in an auditorium should therefore be so arranged as to allow free and ready access to the exits. In fixed seats there should be a clear space of at least 305mm between the back of one seat to the front of the seat behind it. Firefighting equipment can reduce the risk of a small fire developing into a large one. Notices must be used, where necessary, to provide the instructions on how to use any fire safety equipment and help for the fire and rescue service. Daily ,weekly, monthly and yearly checks (and/or checks before an event) be performed like removal of bolts, padlocks and security devices from fire exits, ensure that doors on escape routes swing freely and close fully, and checking escape routes to ensure they are clear from obstructions and combustible material, and in a good state of repair.

There should be an Effective Emergency Plan for dealing with a fire situation. The purpose of an Emergency plan is to ensure that the people in premises know what to do if there is a fire and that the premises can be safely evacuated. Fire safety training be provided to staff. The head count of the staff and residents of residential, including the firefighting staff after the fire incident is very important. The complete attendance record of staff, visitors, residents and the firefighters be properly maintained. Recently the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab (PDMA) has notified the District Fire Safety Committees (DFSC) with well-defined TORs for all districts of Punjab in collaboration with the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, under the directions of the Lahore High Court Lahore. The Committee will implement these TORs and evaluate/inspect all buildings in Punjab on a quarterly basis to ensure fire safety & prevention. Nevertheless, Fire is both a Natural as well as a Manmade Disaster. Fire doubles after every minute if untreated so never underestimate any fire. The best way to deal with fire Emergencies/Disasters is awareness, preparedness, prompt response and modelling of safer behaviours at all levels.

— The writer is DEO Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.