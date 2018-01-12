Fire in Karachi cardboard factory reduces goods to ashes

Fire in cardboard factory located in Karachi’s Nazimabad area reduced large amount of machinery and goods to ashes on Thursday. The factory was situated at the backside of fire-brigade office. At least seven fire-tenders arrived at the scene and doused the blaze after hectic efforts of three hours.

Fire authorities say that no arrangement was made to extinguish the blaze in the residential area. The residents termed the factories located in their areas a big threat to the safety of people. The firefighters also faced difficulties in dousing the blaze due to lack of water.—INP

