Fire incident: Victim family seeks fair investigation

The relatives of the victims of fire incident that claimed the life of five women including one who was due to be married, have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. Talking to media here on Thursday, the bride’s uncle Chaudary Muhammad Nasir appealed for conducting inquiry of the incident.

Nasir alleged that the rescue operation was not conducted properly and when bodies were shifted to one Hospital, they referred it to another Hospital. He alleged jurisdiction issue also caused problems for them. District Emergency Officer Rescue Dr Abdul Rehman denied the allegations and said that the people’s gathering at the site interrupted the rescue operation which caused the delay.—APP

