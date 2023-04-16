Fire in Dubai’s residential building kills 16 including 3 Pakistanis

Dubai: 16 people were killed, including three Pakistanis, and nine sustained injuries as a massive fire ripped through the fourth floor of a residential building in Dubai on Saturday.

The Gulf News quoted a Dubai Civil Defense spokesperson as saying that the fire broke out in a residential building in the Al Ras area in Dubai on Saturday at noon.

According to Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National, the fire engulfed the five-storey building in the Al-Ras neighbourhood, one of the oldest parts of Dubai and home to many migrant workers and traders.

An Indian social worker, Naseer Vatanappally, who was at the Dubai Police mortuary to help identify the victims on Saturday night, said he was coordinating with Dubai Police and other diplomatic missions and friends and relatives of the deceased.

“So far, we have managed to identify 4 Indians, including a couple from Kerala and two men from Tamil Nadu who worked at the building, 3 Pakistani cousins and a Nigerian woman,” he said.