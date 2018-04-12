Fire in City Courts explodes ammunition, torches records

A major fire that erupted in the mal khana [warehouse] of the City Courts in Karachi also engulfed the record house, destroying case properties, valuable records and ammunition, on Wednesday.

The fire broke out late on Tuesday night. Firefighters, rescuers and law enforcers rushed to the scene but were unable to effectively run a firefighting operation due to blasts in the warehouse. The explosion also caused panic among residents of surrounding areas.

The fire was subsequently overcome in the morning after a struggle of six hours.

Sindh Inspector General A.D. Khawaja and other officials also visited the site. The IGP, while talking to media, said that a short circuit seems to be what caused the inferno in the warehouse which was constructed in the British era.

“However, final conclusions will be reached after a thorough investigation,” he said.

Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Siddique told the media that bullets and explosives present in the warehouse caused the blasts.

The Sindh High Court’s registrar, who along with district and sessions judges visited the court premises, said that the fire also engulfed the record room and burned important documents. He added that some torched files were seen on the floor.

Karachi Bar Association General Secretary Ishfaq Ali Galal announced that the courts will remain shut on Wednesday.

Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwer Siyal has taken notice of media reports about an incident of fire in Mall Khana of the City Court here.

The Home Minister has directed the Inspector General of Police Sindh to hold an independent inquiry into the matter, said a statement on Wednesday. He directed to unearth facts about the incident through effective and result-oriented investigation.

A huge fire that broke out in the City Courts’ Mal Khana late night was brought under control on Wednesday morning after hours of hectic.

SSP District East said the fire erupted late Tuesday night in the Mal Khana where ammunition, and explosive material seized from outlaws was destroyed adversely. As per initial investigation, the cause of the blaze was an electric short circuit, he added. After being informed of the blaze, police and firefighters reached the spot immediately and started firefighting operation to douse the blaze.

As many as 14 fire tenders took part in the firefighting operation that lasted several hours, concerned officials said.

