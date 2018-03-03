Fire fighting techniques, drilling training session held

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A ‘one day training session on fire fighting: techniques and drilling’ was arranged by National Council of Social Welfare, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad in collaboration with Capital Development Authority Islamabad.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare presided the training while Mr. HamidAthar, Secretary General, Al-Khidmat Foundation was the chief guest.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik in his presidential address said that with the development of industrial sector and rapid growth of urbanization in Pakistan, fire fighting has acquired paramount importance. It is necessary to educate people imparting advance training.

Firefighters are an essential part of society who performs commendable services at every critical fire disaster.