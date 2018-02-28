Fire fighting cricketer enjoys challenges, loves working under pressure

Bipin Dani Sports

Mumbai

On the cricket pitch, New Zealand’s pace bowler fires with the ball. On Monday, the 30-year-old right arm medium pacer wore a red fire helmet and save the lives of the people as a historic New Zealand landmark in his home town.

Besides being a cricketer, Rance is also the Fire Brigade station officer at the Greytown.

Speaking exclusively over his mobile from New Zealand on Tuesday, Seth Race said, “I’m not to sure of any other fireman and also international cricket player. If I am the first I am honoured. I enjoy helping people in need and helping our community when needed”.

“I have been a fire fighter since the age of 16. I am an officer in the Greytown brigade. We attended a fire yesterday in the local hotel. As first on scene we controlled the blaze with help of 7 other fire trucks”.

Seth Rance, who is married, and have two children, enjoys playing cricket more than help extinguishing fire.

“I enjoy being a cricket player more but also enjoy being a fire fighter. They both have challenges, especially working under pressure”, he further added.

Rance has played 2 ODIs’ and 4 T-20s. His last international appearances in ODI and T-20 were against Bangladesh (at Dublin in May 2017) and Pakistan (Auckland, earluer this year). Rance, however, is being ignored from the New Zealand’s ODI squad for the ongoing series against England.